123 new COVID cases take cumulative tally to 1,54,028

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 August 2021 18:31 IST

One more person succumbs to coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district reported 123 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,54,028.

A total of 47 persons recovered from the virus, according to the bulletin. This is the lowest number of recoveries in the recent times. The number of recoveries has increased to 1,51,580.

The district also recorded one more death, taking the toll to 1,062. Ten deaths were reported in the month so far.

The number of active cases stands at 1,386.