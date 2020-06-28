122 booked for consuming alcohol in ‘open’

28 June 2020 22:52 IST

In a special drive, the city police booked cases against 122 persons for allegedly consuming alcohol at open places here on Saturday. The city police teams led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Zone I) Aishwarya Rastogi conducted raids. The DCP said that the raids would continue in the city and said that no anti-social activities were reported in the limits of Zone I.

Advertising

Advertising