121 students of IIM-V get internship offers

The summer placement season for the fifth batch (PGP class of 2019-21 academic year) of Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) concluded, with top companies offering internships to the students.

All the 121 students in the batch received summer internship offers, with the highest stipend of ₹2 lakh. The average stipend of the top 10% of the students was ₹1.25 lakh, while the same for the top quartile was ₹98,482. The average for the entire batch stood at ₹51,726.

Leading consulting firm Deloitte recruited students in advisory roles. The big names in the BFSI sector such as HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard, Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Capital and, AU Small Finance Bank and SIDBI offered the students roles across finance, investment banking, customer relationship management, wholesale marketing, underwriting and business development.

Multinational conglomerate Bosch, L&T and Adani Group offered roles in general management, sales, marketing, HR and product management.

“Crossing milestones is a way of life at the institute. The summer placements in January itself is an exemplification of this,” said IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar.

Commenting on the summer placement season, Deepika Gupta, chairperson of Career Development Services at IIM-V said, “The institute offers gratitude to all the recruiters for showing their faith and confidence in our students.”