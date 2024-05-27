12,000 polytechnic students from Andhra Pradesh get placements this year

Nearly 12,000 out of the 25,000 polytechnic students, who graduated from both government and private polytechnic colleges in the State for the academic year 2023-24, have been selected through campus placements by various companies, including some major firms and industries.

“The placements have more than doubled compared to the last academic year and about four times compared to 2021-22. This year the highest package of ₹8.6 LPA was offered by ‘Texas Instruments’ for the post of lab interns to Electronics (ECE) students and nine were selected,” Director of Technical Education C. Nagarani, told The Hindu at an event held at Government Polytechnic, here on Monday.

Similarly, ‘Thoughtworks’ offered ₹8 LPA for the post of software developer to Computer Science students and 35 were selected. Some other companies include Amar Raja, AM/NS, MEIL, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki and Royal Enfield. The starting package in the other companies ranges between ₹2.4 lakh and ₹3.2 lakh for various positions like technician apprentice, trainee and assistant trainee. “This is only the starting salary and after three to four years of experience, they can expect a substantial increase,” Ms. Nagarani says.

To improve polytechnic students’ job prospects, she said that the Commissionerate has introduced Classroom Recruitment Training (CRT), academia-industry collaboration workshops are being held to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements and knowledge exchange between educators, industry professionals and students.

Centralised placement drives

“Placements are normally conducted at the college level, but we have introduced multi-level placement drives at three levels — polytechnic, cluster and Commissionerate/central level — to ensure that students of government, aided and private polytechnics have access to a wide range of opportunities,” she said.

She added that the centralised placement drives ensure higher recruitment. “We release a State-level link for student registration, pre-placement talks, examination and interview, announcement of results and issuance of offer letters. We monitor the entire process online, which is particularly beneficial to students in polytechnics in towns like Paderu, Cheepurupalli, Chodavaram and Addanki,” she said.

“Texas Instruments, which usually selects B.Tech graduates from IITs and NITs agreed to select polytechnic students from Andhra Pradesh due to the central-level efforts. To track placement progress, the Commissioner’s office implemented a web portal, a real-time monitoring system, with weekly tracking of placements,” she added.