1,200 kg ganja seized, two from Odisha held

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 July 2020 23:27 IST

In a huge catch, the district police arrested two persons and seized around 1,200 kg ganja which they were allegedly transporting in a lorry near K.D, Peta under Golugonda police station limits, in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday. The seized ganja is estimated to be worth around ₹60 lakh in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam and over ₹1 crore in upcountry market.

Both the arrested were identified as natives of Malkangiri district, Odisha.

According to the police, based on credible information, they intercepted the vehicle coming from Darakonda towards Golugonda and seized the contraband. In order to escape from police, the smugglers had prepared a cabin inside the lorry where they stored the ganja.

Police are yet to ascertain where the smugglers were taking the weed.

Cases have been booked. Investigation is on.