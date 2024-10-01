120 MBBS students take Hippocratic Oath at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research

A total of 120 newly-admitted MBBS students of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) donned their white coats and took the Hippocratic Oath at the annual White Coat Ceremony held here on Tuesday.

The event was graced by GITAM president and Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat as the chief guest. He remarked on the growing role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, noting that while AI can assist in diagnosis and data analysis, it cannot replicate the human touch and wisdom essential for patient care. He encouraged the incoming students to embrace their learning journey, grow from setbacks, and adapt to the evolving role of doctors in the age of AI.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) A.P. State President Jayachandra Naidu, reinforced the need for future doctors to develop both clinical competence and empathetic communication skills.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhbrata Bagchi, also emphasised the importance of human touch in the medical profession, stating that it not only fosters social connection but also earns doctors greater recognition.

GITAM In-Charge Vice-Chancellor Y. Gowtham Rao noted that that nearly 40% of the students who qualified for the NEET were admitted under GITAM’s merit scholarship scheme.

GIMSR Dean S. P. Rao, highlighted the introduction of a new curriculum for the 2024 academic year, in line with the Medical Council of India’s recommendations.