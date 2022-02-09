12 youths caught for alleged eve-teasing, counselled

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 February 2022 17:55 IST

12 high-end two-wheelers seized from them

Following complaints of eve-teasing near a private college at Addu Road in S. Rayavaram, the Police conducted a raid and caught 12 youths in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday evening. The police also seized 12 high-end bikes from them.

Sub-Inspector of S.Rayavaram Police Station, S. Srinivas, said that parents of all the 12 youth were called and were counselled. Since it was for the first time, the police let them go after a stern warning and also informed that cases would be booked, if they are caught again. Police counselled them and also imposed fines against those bike owners whose vehicles didn’t have the prescribed silencers.

