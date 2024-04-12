12-year-old boy killed, 10 injured as speeding college bus crashes into parked food truck in Anakapalli district

April 12, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 12-year-old boy died while as many as 10 persons were injured when a speeding private college bus rammed a parked food truck at Bayyavaram Junction under Kasimkota police station limits in Anakapalli district here on Friday.

The incident occurred when the victims were having breakfast at a food truck parked on the side of a road. The bus was heading to Makavarapalem from Visakhapatnam, the police said. The impact was so hard that a car, two two-wheelers and the food truck were totally damaged in the accident. The accident has also raised political heat, as the bus belongs to a reputed institution belonging to a YSRCP leader and former Minister.

As per the police, a six-member family from Pendurthi was heading to Pithapuram and the incident happened when they were having breakfast at the food truck. 12-year-old Ghouse Mohinuddin died on the spot while his parents and other members of his family suffered very serious injuries. Apart from their family, the vendors working at food truck and a couple of locals were also injured. Eyewitnesses informed the media that the bus was going at a very high speed at the time of the accident.

The injured were initially shifted to NTR Hospital in Anakapalli and then to private hospitals for further treatment.

Former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and Anakapalli MLA candidate Konathala Ramakrishna spoke to the injured at the hospital said that they had not seen such a brutal accident in Anakapalli region in the recent times. They urged the police to take strict action against the driver and also demanded that the college management give fair compensation to the victims, apart from providing advanced treatment.

Kasimkota police have registered a case and took the driver into custody.

