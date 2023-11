November 05, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Around 12 tolas of gold ornaments were reportedly stolen by unidentified miscreants from a house at Steel Plant quarters here during the early hours of Sunday. As per the police, the incident occurred while the inmates were sleeping. The police suspect that miscreants may have entered the house from the backdoor. Steel Plant (Crime) police have inspected the crime scene. CLUES team collected evidence.