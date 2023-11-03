ADVERTISEMENT

12 specialised sessions organised on Day 2 of ICID Congress in Visakhapatnam

November 03, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

They address the supply side augmentation of irrigation water and demand management

The Hindu Bureau

The day two of the International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage included 12 specialised sessions and four sideline events on various topics of irrigation and drainage.

These sessions addressed the supply side augmentation of irrigation water and demand management.

Jagan urges world body to work for cost-effective transfer of water from one basin to another

The sideline events were organised by United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), International Water Management Institute (IWMI), Indian National Committee on Irrigation & Drainage (INCID) and M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Norway, on special topics of Global Mapping of Irrigation Potential and Needs.

This ICID Congress being organised in India after 57 years which brought together a global congregation of around 1,300 experts, researchers, and professionals which include 350 foreign delegates from 40 countries to address the challenges of water resource management, irrigation and drainage.

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department Officer on Special Duty K.Yella Reddy was instrumental in coordinating the State government and the ICID panel to bring this event to the country after six decades of gap, according to a former member of the commission.

