12 quarantine centres ready, says Collector

Further strengthening the infrastructure to counter and contain the threat of COVID-19 spreading, 12 quarantine centres have been readied. According to District Collector V. Vinay Chand, they will account for a total of 2,382 beds.

State-owned super speciality Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences has 400 beds and GITAM Engineering College has 748. The other institutes and hospitals where the beds arranged are: Andhra University Men’s Hostel (200 beds), Government Hospital for Mental Care (90), Gayatri Vidya Parishad, Kommadi (90), Regional Eye Hospital (50), GITAM Medical College, Rushikonda, (364), GITAM Hospital (200), NRI Hospital, Sangivalasa (100), Dr. L.V. Prasad Eye Hospital, Hanumantavaka, (50), A.P. Tourism hotel at Rushikonda (50) and 50 at Appu Ghar.

The centres were selected after expert teams visited the hospitals and colleges.

Isolation beds

Mr. Vinay Chand said steps were under way to set up a total of 2,000 isolation beds. While the government hospitals have 320 of them ready, private hospitals have been directed to arrange the remaining.