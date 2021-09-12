12 persons injured as jeep falls into ditch

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 September 2021 00:48 IST

Twelve persons suffered severe injuries after a jeep in which they were travelling reportedly skidded off the road and fell into a ditch, while negotiating a steep curve near Aradakota village under Pedabayalu police station limits in the Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

According to Pedabayaulu Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar, the accident occurred when the jeep was going from Paderu to Pedabayalu. The injured were shifted to Primary Health Centre at Pedabayalu. After providing basic treatment, Eight of them were shifted to Paderu Area Hospital for advanced treatment and one had to be sent to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. By Saturday evening, six of them were still undergoing treatment and the rest were discharged. A case was registered.

