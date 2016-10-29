Visakhapatnam

12 get six-month jail term for grabbing land

Judge of the Special Court for SC and ST cases K. Nageswara Rao on Friday found 12 persons guilty of abusing a Scheduled Caste person by his caste and forcibly occupying his land, and sentenced each one of them to undergo imprisonment for six months and to pay a fine of Rs. 1,500.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor S.S. Vasu, Sagudu Appalanaidu and his relatives have raised casuarinas grove on a 40 acre banjar land in D. Jagannadhapuram village under Konam Panchayat in Cheedikada mandal. However, the accused planned to grab the land with the help of a political party and on November 9, 2008 entered the land and put up the party’s flags and claimed that the land was their right.

Appalanaidu was abused by his caste when he objected to their action.

Following a complaint received by him the Cheedikada police filed a case against the accused under Sections 147,148,247 and Sec. 3(1) and 5(1) of the SC, ST Atrocities Prevention Act. The then Deputy SP Ravikumar and Assistant Director Ramana conducted the inquiry into the case and filed the charge sheet.

