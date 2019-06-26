‘119 schools will get digital classrooms soon’

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has completed some projects undertaken as part of the ‘Smart City’ initiative and is executing others, Greater Visakha Smart City Corporation Limited Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director G. Srijana has said.

‘Smart’ campus

Giving details about the progress of the projects, Ms. Srijana, who is also Municipal Commissioner, said City Operations Centre, 4 MW solar power plant of which 2.5 MW facility in installation phase, development of five open spaces (parks) as part of area-based development (ABD) plan including the unique ‘All Abilities Park’ on Beach Road, development of four municipal schools in the ABD area as ‘smart campus’ have been completed, adding that the work at one school is still going on.

“In all, 27 GVMC high schools and four primary schools in the ABD area, digital classrooms have been launched. Work on installation of digital classrooms in 119 more municipal schools is nearing completion,” Ms. Srijana told the media here.

On a 4.5-km stretch on Beach Road, conventional streetlights have been replaced with standalone solar LED streetlights, she added.

Meanwhile, the proposal submitted by GVMC participating in the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate, Sustain (CITIIS) challenge for ‘development of municipal schools as ‘smart campus’ under social inclusion category’ has been selected for a grant of ₹52 crore.

The project is supported by French Development Agency (AFD) and the European Union (EU). The support is managed and coordinated by Programme Management Unit at the National Institute of Urban Affairs.