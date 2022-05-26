11,710 candidates to write Polycet-2022 in Vizag

May 26, 2022 22:45 IST

Latecomers will not be allowed into the examination centres, says official

All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (Polycet) – 2022, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam district on May 29.

At a review meeting with the officials in this regard, District Revenue Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy said that 11,710 candidates would write the test in the district. Of them, 11,062 candidates would take the test in 27 centres in Visakhapatnam Urban and 648 would take the test in five centres in Bheemunipatnam.

The test would be conducted in ‘offline’ mode from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The candidates would be allowed to enter the examination centres from 10 a.m. They would not be allowed to enter, even one minute after 11 a.m.

All candidates need to carry an identity card, issued by the government for any purpose, and a passport size photograph, in addition to their hall-tickets. The candidates would be allowed to take only one HB pencil, blue ballpoint pen and an eraser into the examination hall.

Visakhapatnam Polytechnic principal G.V.V.S. Satyanarayana Murthy, Bheemili Polytechnic Coordinator G. Rajeswari, officials of the GVMC, Medical and Health Department, Education, Police, Electricity and RTC attended the meeting.