117 KGBV girl students fall sick after eating ‘stale’ food in Visakhapatnam’s Paderu

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 November 2021 13:16 IST

Paderu Additional District Medical & Health Officer Leela Prasad says that food and water samples have been collected samples are being sent to lab for testing

As many as 117 girl students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) were hospitalised after they fell sick reportedly due food poisoning at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district, late on November 22 night. The students alleged that the rice and sambar, which was provided for them as dinner, was stale. The condition of the girls is said to be stable now.

There are about 284 students studying in KGBV school out of which 53 were absent. Out of the 231 who are in the hostel, as many as 120 had their dinner in the first round in the school on November 22 night.

About 10 to 15 minutes after consuming dinner, as many as 117 students suffered from bouts of vomiting and stomach ache, while a couple of them fell unconscious. After seeing them, others did not have dinner. All of them were shifted to District Hospital, Paderu in ambulances and private vehicles by the school authorities as well as by the locals immediately.

Students stable

“The doctors provided necessary treatment including intravenous fluids. The condition of all the girls is said to be stable. By Tuesday afternoon, we would discharge all of them. However, the condition of the students will be observed for at least five days,” said Paderu Additional District Medical & Health Officer Leela Prasad.

The ADMHO also said that they have collected samples of food as well as water and are sending them to the lab for testing.

Drinking water

Several girl students complained that the drinking water was a major issue in the hostel. They said that the drinking water tank had not cleaned for days despite many requests.