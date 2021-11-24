117 girls fall sick after having dinner in KGBV hostel

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 November 2021 00:34 IST

A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted, says ITDA Project Officer

As many as 117 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Paderu were hospitalised after they fell sick reportedly due food poisoning late on Monday night. The students alleged that the rice and sambar provided to them as dinner in the hostel was stale. The condition of the girls is said to be stable.

There are about 284 students studying in the KGBV of which 53 were absent. Of the 231 students in the hostel, around 120 had their dinner in the first round on Monday night.

About 15 minutes after dinner, 117 students had bouts of vomiting and stomachache, while a few of them fell unconscious. The students were shifted to the District Hospital at Paderu in ambulances and private vehicles by the school authorities and the locals.

“The students were administered intravenous fluids. Their condition is said to be stable. They are likely to be discharged by the afternoon. However, the students will be under observation for at least five days,” Additional District Medical & Health Officer, Paderu, Leela Prasad said on Tuesday morning.

He also said that the food and water samples had been collected from the hostel and they would be sent to lab for testing.

Many students complained that the drinking water was a major issue in the hostel. They said the water tank was not cleaned, despite many complaints.

Meanwhile, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna said a comprehensive enquiry would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those responsible. He met the students at the District Hospital.

He said the students were being discharged in phases, while a few who have suffered stomachache and headache would undergo treatment.

Later, Mr. Gopala Krishna visited the KGBV and enquired about the facilities. He has asked the officials to resolve the water issue and take steps to provide the students nutritious food. He directed District Education Officer K. Chandrakala to inspect all the KGVBs in the district.