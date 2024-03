March 15, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Based on credible information, a team of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Gajuwaka, conducted raids on a house at Rajeev Nagar at Aganampudi and have recovered 116 bottles of non-duty paid liquor from two persons. The SEB officials found that the two bottles were manufactured and smuggled from Karnataka. The SEB officials have booked cases under relevant sections.

