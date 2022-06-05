1.16 lakh saplings planted in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector

‘People should stop using plastic carry bags’

The district administration’s initiative to plant one lakh saplings in a day on the occasion of World Environment Day received good response on Sunday. By the end of the day, around 1.16 lakh saplings were planted in the district.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has planted around 17,500 saplings at GVMC Parks, schools and roads, Housing Department has planted 11,390 saplings at layouts. Similarly, Education Department officials have planted around 11,200 saplings at many educational institutions, while Panchayat Raj Department officials planted 20,000 saplings across the district. Visakhapatnam Port Trust, IOCL, HPCL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and a few other industries have planted around 36,000 saplings, he said.

The Collector said that from June 5 to July 31, they would plant around 10 lakh saplings in the district.

Mr. Mallikarjuna started the sapling plantation programme along with Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, at MGM Park.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the administration has been taking various steps to protect the environment and also urged people to stop using plastic carry bags. He asaid that soon, flexis would also be printed on cloth to avoid the use of plastic. All the public representatives and flexi manufacturers have also agreed to it, he said.

Ms. Vijaya Nirmala announced that they are completely restricting usage of plastic in the VMRDA offices and places. She said that cloth bags and other eco-friendly products are being encouraged.

Mr. Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari along with other officials from the civic body and other government departments took part in beach cleaning activity at Sagar Nagar Beach on Sunday. This is the second beach cleaning campaign organised by the district administration as part of ‘Swachhta’ campaign. The officials have picked up around 22 tonnes of waste.