1,156 new cases take tally to 33,129

26 August 2020 22:50 IST

Five more persons succumb to coronavirus in the district; toll mounts to 231

The district reported as many as 1,156 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is for the fourth time, the district has reported more than 1,000 cases in a day this month.

With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district since the pandemic is 33,129, as on Wednesday. Out of the total cases, as many as 21,942 cases were reported in August.

According to COVID-19 bulletin released on Wednesday, the total number of active cases in Vizag is 5,584 and the number of discharged persons is 27,314. Officials from the Health Department said that people below 50 years of age are opting for home quarantine. The recovery rate is also high, they added.

Five more persons succumbed due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 231. On a positive note, as many as 870 persons recovered on Wednesday. The number of deaths has also seen a spike in August compared to the previous month.

As many as 86 persons died in July in the district, while in August (till August 26) it is 140.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, the number of clusters in the district as on Wednesday is 738.

Among them, very active clusters are 54 and active clusters are 109. Similarly, the number of dormant clusters is 575. The District Collector has already denotified 171 clusters till date.