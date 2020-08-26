1,156 new cases take tally to 33,129

The district reported as many as 1,156 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is for the fourth time, the district has reported more than 1,000 cases in a day this month.
With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district since the pandemic is 33,129, as on Wednesday. Out of the total cases, as many as 21,942 cases were reported in August.
According to COVID-19 bulletin released on Wednesday, the total number of active cases in Vizag is 5,584 and the number of discharged persons is 27,314. Officials from the Health Department said that people below 50 years of age are opting for home quarantine. The recovery rate is also high, they added.
Five more persons succumbed due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 231. On a positive note, as many as 870 persons recovered on Wednesday. The number of deaths has also seen a spike in August compared to the previous month.
As many as 86 persons died in July in the district, while in August (till August 26) it is 140.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, the number of clusters in the district as on Wednesday is 738.
Among them, very active clusters are 54 and active clusters are 109. Similarly, the number of dormant clusters is 575. The District Collector has already denotified 171 clusters till date.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath