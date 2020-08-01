1,155 new cases take district tally to 12,332

VISAKHAPATNAM

Three more persons succumb to virus; toll goes up to 94

As many as 1,155 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Visakhapatnam district, taking the tally to 12,332 on Saturday. Three more persons succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 94. This is for the third time, the district has reported more than 1,000 cases in a day in the last 10 days.

On a bright side, 528 persons, who were undergoing treatment have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID Care Centres.

As per the district COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases is 8,172 and discharged is 4,066.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 847. Among them, the very active clusters are 325. The active and dormant clusters are 145 and 377 respectively. Already, 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

By the end of June, the total number of cases reported from the district was 900 and five persons died due to COVID-19. In July, 10,277 positive cases and 86 deaths were recorded. The district started to witness very steep rise in cases from July 22.

Till July 21, the total number of cases was 2,741. On August 1, the number stands at 12,332. Since July 21, the number of cases reported from the district is 9,591.

Officials say that since there is an increase in the number of tests conducted in the district, the spike is reported. At present, tests are being conducted at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Sanjeevani buses, COVID-19 designated hospitals and private hospitals. A large number of people are allotted home isolation. Only critical cases are being shifted to hospitals.

A senior doctor from the district said that August will be much worse. “There is severe community transmission in the district and it is very important to take precautions if you are going out. People above 50 years of age are advised to stay indoors.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact Control Room 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244. The State Government has also updated the information regarding the availability of beds in the districts in the COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday.