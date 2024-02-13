1,142 tribal women in Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh get jobs through community policing programme

February 13, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PADERU

As many as 1,142 tribal women from the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju district have been provided jobs in Tata Electronics, thanks to ‘Prerana’, a community policing programme.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, the ASR district police have organised four recruitment rallies for the post of Technical Assistants in Tata Electronics in collaboration with Prashanthi Educational Society.

The SP said that the recruitment rallies were organised at four different venues — Chintapalli, Paderu, Rampachodavaram and Yetapaka — between February 6 and 12. Around 1,450 tribal women attended these recruitment camps in which 1,142 women were selected, he said.

“All those selected candidates will be soon be working in Tata manufacturing units in Hosur town in Tamil Nadu. They will get a salary of around ₹18,000 per month inclusive of all statutory allowances and they will get all benefits like regular employees who are working in Tata companies,” he added.

Mr. Tuhin Sinha said that the main aim of ‘Prerana’ is to provide job opportunities to tribal youth. Many of them remain unemployed despite having good education. They need proper guidance and skill development, he said.

He appealed to the tribal youth to take advantage of such programme. He also urged them to stay away from the extremist ideology and anti-social activities like cultivation and transportation of ganja.

The unemployed tribal youth thanked the district police for the opportunity. They said that their success will be an example for all the other girls in the region.