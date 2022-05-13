₹11.33 crore distributed to fishermen in Visakhapatnam district under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa

An amount of ₹11,33,40,000 was distributed to fishermen beneficiaries in the district at the rate of ₹10,000 to each beneficiary under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme. The amount was transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

The Chief Minister participated in a programme organised at Muramalla village of Konaseema district on Friday to release the fourth instalment of financial assistance under the scheme to the families of fishermen, who were affected by the fishing ban, being observed, to conserve fish resources.

Fishermen B. Dhanraju and K. Appanna expressed their happiness at the release of funds during the fishing ban. District Collector A Mallikharjuna, MLAs Tippala Nagi Reddy and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, MLC s PVN Madhav and Varudhu Kalyani, Deputy Director of Fisheries Godvinda Rao and Director of Fisheries Welfare and Development P. Vijay Chandra who participated from the district in the video conference, with the Chief Minister, from the District Collectorate.