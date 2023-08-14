11,000 saplings planted at Bullayya college to mark Independence Day in Visakhapatnam

August 14, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

About 11,000 saplings of over 100 different species were planted on the campus of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College here on Monday to mark the 77th Independence Day. The event titled `Go Green’ was held in collaboration with Round Table India, and Ladies Circle India.

About 2000 students and staff of the college participated in the drive, which was attended by GVMC Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma among other government officials.

The college secretary G. Madhu Kumar spoke about the college’s commitment to protect the environment with the concept of ‘Go Green’.

