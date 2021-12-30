₹1.10 crore sanctioned to Paderu hospital

Visakhapatnam

30 December 2021 00:43 IST

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that the government sanctioned ₹1.10 crore for provision of medical equipment at the Paderu District Hospital.

He took part in Paderu District Hospital Development Committee meeting at Paderu in the district, on Wednesday. The government has sanctioned a mini-ambulance, three computers and has also given permission to procure steel benches for the benefit of patients. The Collector said that the pending wages of Data Entry operators would be paid by the ITDA. He also inspected the ongoing works of Paderu Medical College.

Araku MP G. Madhavi, Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi and ITDA Project Officer R Gopala Krishna were among those present.