11 youth attend ‘Marpu’ counselling centre

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 February 2021 00:41 IST

‘Marpu’, the counselling centre which was opened to reform drug addicts, rowdy-sheeters and bike racers by the city police, was attended by 11 youth along with their parents on the first day of launch, here on Monday. All the 11 cases were related to usage of drugs.

“Out of the 11 cases, one youth was about 27 years of age and others were below 25 years, including a 15 year-old. All were occasional users of ganja and we have counselled them,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCS) Sravan Kumar.

Mr. Sravan said that the counselling centre will be having four panellists — U. Nageswara Rao from Social Welfare Department, Kasi Viswanadh, Medical Officer from GVMC, and a counsellor, apart from himself.

The centre would function at room number 12 in Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, every Monday.

Initially, the programme was started with an intention to reform rowdies. The police had extended it to the youth, who are getting addicted to drugs and other anti-social activities such as bike racing, keeping in view of recent trends.