11 youth attend ‘Marpu’ counselling centre

‘Marpu’, the counselling centre which was opened to reform drug addicts, rowdy-sheeters and bike racers by the city police, was attended by 11 youth along with their parents on the first day of launch, here on Monday. All the 11 cases were related to usage of drugs.
“Out of the 11 cases, one youth was about 27 years of age and others were below 25 years, including a 15 year-old. All were occasional users of ganja and we have counselled them,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCS) Sravan Kumar.
Mr. Sravan said that the counselling centre will be having four panellists — U. Nageswara Rao from Social Welfare Department, Kasi Viswanadh, Medical Officer from GVMC, and a counsellor, apart from himself.
The centre would function at room number 12 in Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, every Monday.
Initially, the programme was started with an intention to reform rowdies. The police had extended it to the youth, who are getting addicted to drugs and other anti-social activities such as bike racing, keeping in view of recent trends.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath