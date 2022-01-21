11-year-old girl raped at Nakkapalle

The accused is 22-year old, who resides in the same colony

A girl aged around 11-years was raped allegedly by a 22-year-old youth at Nakkapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam district. Though the incident occurred on Thursday evening, it came to light after the girl along with her family members lodged a complaint with the local police, on Friday morning.

According to Circle Inspector of Nakkapalle Police Station, Narayana Rao, the incident allegedly occurred at around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday, when the girl had gone to collect firewood in her village.

The victim who is a class VII student, in her statement claimed that the youth, who stays in the same colony had approached her while she was collecting firewood. He forcibly took her to an isolated place, which was about 300 metres from the spot, showed her pornographic videos and allegedly raped her, said circle Inspector Narayana Rao.

Nakkapalle Police have registered cases under the relevant sections of rape, and POCSO Act.

The CI said that facts are yet to be ascertained in the case and the accused is also yet to be taken into custody. We are investigating the case and meanwhile, the victim has been sent to King George Hospital for medical tests.