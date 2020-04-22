Visakhapatnam

11 village volunteers booked for ‘taking part in birthday fete’

Elamanchili police on Wednesday registered cases against 11 village volunteers who reportedly celebrated one of their colleague’s birthday in an open place and violated lockdown orders on April 21 night.

Inspector of Elamanchili police station, B. Narayana Rao said that despite lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 outbreak, the 11 grama volunteers have celebrated a birthday party and ignored social distancing in a mango orchard on Tuesday late night at Elamanchili.

The police have registered a cases under Section 188 and 269 of the IPC.

