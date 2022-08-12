Visakhapatnam: 11 persons to spend five days in prison for drunken driving

ADVERTISEMENT

The 14 th Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Bheemunipatnam sentenced 11 persons to five days in prison and also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on them after they were caught driving their vehicles in an inebriated condition, in the city on Friday.

The magistrate stated that those who are unable to pay the fine would have to serve an additional jail time of three days.

On the instructions of Additional DCP (Traffic) Sk. Arifullah, traffic police conducted drunken driving checks and caught four persons under Bheemunipatnam police station limits and seven under Anandapuram police station limits. All of them were produced before the 14 th Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, who pronounced the judgment.

The 11 persons were taken to Visakhapatnam Central Jail where they will serve their sentence. The traffic police appealed to the public not to drive their vehicles in an inebriated condition, as it poses a fatal risk to other motorists and pedestrians, not to mention the risk to their own lives.