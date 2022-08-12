Visakhapatnam: 11 persons to spend five days in prison for drunken driving

Police warn motorists to stay sober while on the road

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 12, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 14 th Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Bheemunipatnam sentenced 11 persons to five days in prison and also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on them after they were caught driving their vehicles in an inebriated condition, in the city on Friday.

The magistrate stated that those who are unable to pay the fine would have to serve an additional jail time of three days.

On the instructions of Additional DCP (Traffic) Sk. Arifullah, traffic police conducted drunken driving checks and caught four persons under Bheemunipatnam police station limits and seven under Anandapuram police station limits. All of them were produced before the 14 th Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, who pronounced the judgment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 11 persons were taken to Visakhapatnam Central Jail where they will serve their sentence. The traffic police appealed to the public not to drive their vehicles in an inebriated condition, as it poses a fatal risk to other motorists and pedestrians, not to mention the risk to their own lives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app