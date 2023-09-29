HamberMenu
11-member cricket betting gang busted in Visakhapatnam

₹75 lakh freezed from 36 bank accounts of the accused, say police

September 29, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) K. Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) K. Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The city police arrested 11 persons who were allegedly duping a number of people by running an online betting racket here on Friday. The police have also learnt that the accused in this betting racket had done transactions worth nearly ₹367.62 crore in 63 bank accounts in the last two years. The police have managed to freeze ₹75 lakh from 36 bank accounts by writing to the bank authorities concerned.

All the 11 accused, who belong to Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts were found to be helpers, while the kingpins in the betting racket are yet to be arrested.

Addressing a press conference at the police conference hall here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) K. Srinivasa Rao said that some days ago, they had received a petition in ‘Spandana’ in which a person complained that he had lost nearly ₹8 lakh in an online cricket betting racket. The cybercrime police have registered a case and started the investigation. As part of it, they have found that a person named M. Suri Babu of Rambilli had given login I.D. to the victim. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested 10 persons who were found to be bookies involved in luring people into the online cricket betting.

The DCP said that the accused Suri Babu had previously used a number of betting applications. Gradually, he had taken authorisation from an online betting application and turned into a bookie. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that during Indian Premier League (IPL) or International Cricket matches, Suri Babu used to conduct betting by collecting money from the people and used to make ₹5 to ₹6 crore turnover every year. He used to transfer the amount to another accused named Dinesh Kumar, running a travels company in Visakhapatnam, and paid the latter 2% commission. Suri Babu turned his close persons as bookies by giving them commission.

The police said that the initially the accused would give his clients good profits. Gradually he would start to cheat them by managing the servers.

“If any citizen was cheated by these betting gangs, they can approach the police. We would take strict action against the accused and would also put efforts to recover the amounts lost,” the DCP added.

Cybercrime Police Station Inspector K. Bhavani Shankar was also present.

