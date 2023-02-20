11 accused arrested in realtor’s kidnapping case in Visakhapatnam

February 20, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

11 cellphones, two cars and two pairs of police uniforms were seized from the accused, says Police Commissioner

All the 11 accused in the kidnapping case of a realtor were arrested by the PM Palem police here on Monday.

The accused were identified as Kola Venkata Hemant Kumar, Pandranki Prasad, Gudaparthi Chinna, Surla Naga Ganesh, Dhammu Sarath Teja, Dhammu Sagar Nivas, Jeereddy Appala Naidu, Bimpolu Ramabu, Gandavarapu Tarun Kumar, Thammana Jagadish and Balireddy Nanaji.

Among the accused, Jeereddy Appala Naidu and Bimpolu Rambabu were police constables, and were jailed for old offences.

As per the Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, the main accused Kola Ventaka Hemanth Kumar who has rowdy sheet in Bheemunipatnam Police Station had come into contact with the two former police constables, Gandavarapu Tarun Kumar and Balireddy Nanaji while they were serving jail sentence in the Visakhapatnam Central Prison. Once out on bail, Venkata Hemanth hatched a plan to kidnap a realtor and earn some quick money by demanding ransom.

He contacted his jail inmates and the rest who were known to the others and planned to kidnap Koppoju Madhusudana Rao, who is into real estate business and stock trading.

In January, this year, the main accused got in touch with the victim and enquired about sale of the villa and convinced him that there was a buyer. On February 14, he asked the victim to come the next day to the Balaji Bay Mount Road to show him the villa property.

Convinced that the accused was a genuine buyer, the victim arrived at the designated spot in his car.

On arrival, Venkata Hemanth, Pandranki Prasad and Gudaparthi Chinna made the victim board another car and tied him up and threatened with dire consequences.

They then forcibly took away his gold chain and four gold rings and also demanded a payment of ₹30 lakh for his release, after taking him to a layout on the city outskirts.

The victim expressed his inability to pay such a huge amount and transferred ₹4 lakh from his bank account to the account of one of the kidnappers. Again on February 16, he transferred another ₹8 lakh by pledging the gold ornaments of his wife in a bank through his friend Jagadish.

Thereafter on February 16, he convinced one of his kidnappers that he will arrange money for him, if he helped him to escape. The kidnapper arranged a car through another kidnapper and shifted him from the layout and left him at Kothavalasa after taking ₹50,000 from him.

On reaching the city, Madhusudana Rao lodged a police complaint and the PM Palem police took up the investigation and arrested all the accused on Monday, said Mr. Srikanth.

Appreciating the good work done by the PM Palem police, the Police Commissioner said that ₹7.75 lakh has been frozen in the bank account and the police have seized 11 cellphones, two cars and two pairs of police uniforms from the accused.