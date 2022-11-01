108 pigs culled in a special drive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, says GVMC Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 01, 2022 21:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 1,500 pigs from various zones under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits were culled or shifted in the last 10 days by the Veterinary Department of the GVMC. The officials also motivated the rearers to shift their activity outside the city limits. GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that in a special drive around 108 pigs were culled on Tuesday and in Zone II around 215 pigs were shifted by the rearers out of the city. Other pig-rearers should also shift their animals outside the city, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app