108 pigs culled in a special drive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, says GVMC Commissioner

Around 1,500 pigs from various zones under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits were culled or shifted in the last 10 days by the Veterinary Department of the GVMC. The officials also motivated the rearers to shift their activity outside the city limits. GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that in a special drive around 108 pigs were culled on Tuesday and in Zone II around 215 pigs were shifted by the rearers out of the city. Other pig-rearers should also shift their animals outside the city, he said.