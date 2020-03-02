Visakhapatnam

1,068 NCC cadets appear for ‘C’ certificate exam

As many as 1,068 NCC cadets including army, navy and air wing senior division comprising 615 boys and 413 girls appeared for the ‘C’ certificate examination conducted by the NCC Group Head Quarter, Visakhapatnam, under the aegis or NCC Directorate (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

About 821 cadets from all three wings appeared for the examination at Dr C R Reddy Convocation Hall of Andhra University. Officiating Group Commander, NCC Group HQ, Visakhapatnam, Captain Ravi Kumar Bonta, AU Registrar D. Krishna Mohan inspected the examination centre.

Three-year training

According to the officials, all the NCC units under the Visakhapatnam Group Headquarters underwent coaching, mock tests before conduct of the examination.

All the cadets also underwent training for three years in several aspects such as drill, weapons, map reading, communication, health and hygiene, first-aid.

