104 liquor bottles recovered, one held

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 February 2021 00:42 IST

Atchutapuram police arrested a person while he was allegedly transporting 104 liquor bottles in the district on Friday. Team led by Sub-Inspector Lakshmana Rao conducted checks at Marturu junction and caught the accused. A case has been registered. District police have been conducting checks at various places in view of the panchayat elections. Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has formed a control room for this purpose.

