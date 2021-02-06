Visakhapatnam

104 liquor bottles recovered, one held

Atchutapuram police arrested a person while he was allegedly transporting 104 liquor bottles in the district on Friday. Team led by Sub-Inspector Lakshmana Rao conducted checks at Marturu junction and caught the accused. A case has been registered. District police have been conducting checks at various places in view of the panchayat elections. Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has formed a control room for this purpose.

