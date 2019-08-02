103 complaints received at NCPCR camp

The members of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), who organised a camp to address the issues pertaining to violation of child rights at Zilla Parishad office here on Thursday, received 103 complaints from people, NGOs working for welfare of children.

People from rural areas came forward to register complaints at the camp.

Such camps are being organised in 150 districts across the country. This is the 13th camp in the 12th State, NCPCR member R.G. Anand told the media.

“We will try to solve the issues on the spot with the help of the government departments concerned. The maximum time for a regular complaint to be sorted out is two weeks. If the nodal officers fail to follow up on the case, they will be receiving summons from their higher officials,” Mr. Anand said.

Participating in the programme, Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) G. Hymavathi said that plans were afoot to conduct training programmes in all Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas on the safety and security aspects.

“Special officers will be roped in for the training sessions and we will take the help of NGOs to check the violation of child rights at the ground level,” she said.

Birth certificate

The NCPCR members further said that a majority of the 103 complaints received at the camp were sorted out and orders were issued to the officials concerned with immediate effect.

“In a case pertaining to 170 children who are yet to receive their birth certificates, the RDO has been directed to issue the documents by organising a special camp within a month. Similarly, a few complaints were solved within 40 minutes with the coordination of government departments,” Ms. Hymavathi added.