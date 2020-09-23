₹10.04 crore sanctioned for road extension works: Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 September 2020 23:58 IST

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that the State government has sanctioned ₹10.04 crore for the road extension works of Reddipalle-Padmanabham in Visakhapatnam district.

In a release on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that on September 22, government issued a G.O. sanctioning the amount for the extension works of 3.5-km stretch of Reddipalle to Padmanbham. He said that he had spoken to Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, explaining the issues of the locals due to the lack of the road and Mr. Jagan had immediately sanctioned the amount.

Advertising

Advertising