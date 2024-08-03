ADVERTISEMENT

1,000 plots will be auctioned soon to shore up finances of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority, says Commissioner

Published - August 03, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Online system will be introduced in services like booking of Children’s Arena, Gurajada Kalakshetram and other projects of the VMRDA’

The Hindu Bureau

Steps will be taken for preparation of zonal map for Kailasagiri tourist spot, says VMRDA Commissioner | Photo Credit: File photo

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan has said that about 1,000 plots will be auctioned soon to raise funds.

Speaking to the media at the VMRDA Office at Siripuram here on Saturday, he said that the authority is currently in dire need of funds. So, plot auction is one of the immediate steps will be taken. Sale of plots in MIG Smart Township layouts in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram will also be accelerated, Mr. Viswanathan added.

He said the authority will introduce online system in services like booking of Children’s Arena, Gurajada Kalakshetram and other parks and projects of the VMRDA. He said that rent collection of shopping complexes will also be online soon.

Mr. Viswanathan said that the filling of vacancies in various cadres is also their priority.

Master Plan for 13 mandals

Answering a query, he said that they will prepare a Master Plan for 13 mandals of Anakapalli district and resume geo-tagging of sites for conservation of assets.

The VMRDA Commissioner, who recently assumed charge, said that the list also includes programmes like restoration of water resources and preparation of zonal map for Kailasagiri tourist spot.

