1,000 kg dry ganja seized, one held

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 August 2021 01:09 IST

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Friday seized 1,000 kg of dry ganja at Lakshmipuram village in Hukumpeta mandal and took one person into custody.

The seized ganja is estimated to be sold for about ₹1 crore in a few States.

According to CI, SEB, Paderu, Srinivas, based on credible information, they conducted a raid at Lakshmipuram, where they have found a person loading the ganja packets in a van.

The accused has allegedly procured the ganja from interior places of Visakha Agency.