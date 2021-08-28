Visakhapatnam

1,000 kg dry ganja seized, one held

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Friday seized 1,000 kg of dry ganja at Lakshmipuram village in Hukumpeta mandal and took one person into custody.

The seized ganja is estimated to be sold for about ₹1 crore in a few States.

According to CI, SEB, Paderu, Srinivas, based on credible information, they conducted a raid at Lakshmipuram, where they have found a person loading the ganja packets in a van.

The accused has allegedly procured the ganja from interior places of Visakha Agency.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 1:11:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/1000-kg-dry-ganja-seized-one-held/article36146515.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY