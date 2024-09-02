100% renewable energy utilisation by Visakhapatnam Port

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) utilised 100% renewable energy, and this achievement placed it in the first position among all major ports in the country, according to a release here on Monday.

Under the Green Port initiatives launched by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the port established a solar power plant and introduced CNG buses, among others. These efforts are in line with the broader Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which seeks in reducing carbon emissions in Visakhapatnam City to zero, the release added.

