100 kg ganja seized from ambulance in Visakhapatnam, one held

A police team from Gajuwaka Police Station has seized an ambulance in which about 100 kg of ganja was being transported on Sunday night.

According to the police, the ambulance was parked in front of a private hospital in Sheela Nagar. On checking, the police team found about 100 kg of ganja.

The police said one Sanyasi Naidu of Visakhapatnam had sold the ambulance to one Upendra of Paderu about a week ago. The police have taken Sanyasi Naidu into custody and have launched a manhunt for Upendra.

The police are investigating whether the ganja was transported to Visakhapatnam from the Agency areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district or whether it was being loaded into the ambulance here.

Cases have been booked and investigation is on.