₹100 fine for not wearing face mask: Police Commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 June 2020 22:59 IST

To control the spread of COVID-19, every citizen should wear face mask without fail. A fine of ₹100 will be imposed on people, who do not wear mask, said Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena in a note here on Wednesday. Mr. Meena said that for any programme conducted in the city, people should ensure social distancing. Sanitisers must be arranged at the venue and the place should be sanitised later. He said that people who violate these norms will be booked under the Disaster Management Act. The Police Commissioner also sought support from public for police, doctors, volunteers and sanitisation staff who are working to control the spread of virus.

