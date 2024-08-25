GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

100-day action plan to combat ganja menace continues in full force across ASR district

This year alone, officials have distributed around 3.86 lakh agricultural and horticultural crops to farmers as an alternative to ganja cultivation

Published - August 25, 2024 07:12 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the 100-day action plan to curb ganja cultivation and consumption in the Agency areas, the district police in coordination with the officials from several other departments have booked 62 cases and seized about 4,386.85 kg ganja, starting from June 12 up till now, across various mandals here in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. About 234 persons have been booked under NDPS and other relevant sections.

The authorities have also been distributing various agricultural and horticultural crops like silver oak, avocado, custard apple, dragon fruit, cashew, strawberries, orange, etc., to the farmers to motivate them to cultivate new crops as an alternative to ganja. This year alone, authorities distributed about 3.86 lakh crops to the farmers and new plantations were raised in 4,198 acres in Agency areas.

Upon coming to power in June this year, the NDA-government launched a 100-day action plan to combat ganja trade and usage. Since Agency areas in ASR district are a hotbed of ganja cultivation, authorities have initiated special measures, such as organising rallies, seminars and awareness programmes among the youth.

The district administration has brought together all the unions — auto-rickshaw, jeep, parents, teachers, RTC buses, elderly persons — to constitute mandal-level and village-level anti-ganja committees, which hold weekly meetings.

Further, the district police are using drones to monitor ganja plantations in the interior habitations and technologies to nab those storing the stock after procuring it from parts of Odisha and supplying to smugglers from North Indian states.

As per the officials, since 2019, about 1,230 cases were booked and 1.94 lakh kg of ganja was seized in ASR district.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.