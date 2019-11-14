‘₹100 crore will be released for Smart City projects soon’

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy visited the City Operations Centre of the GVMC on Wednesday and was all praise for the project.

The Minister assured that adequate funds would be released by the Centre for the ‘Smart City’ projects. “In addition to the ₹400 crore already released, an additional ₹100 crore would be released soon for the ‘Smart City’ projects,” Mr. G. Kishan Reddy said.

Tourism potential

Underlining the significance of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), underground drainage and housing at a meeting with officials at GVMC, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that the city had a vast potential for tourism.

Praising the beautification measures and improvement of greenery in the city, he lauded the work of Assistant Director, Horticulture of GVMC M. Damodara Rao.

Maritime Board

Proposals for a Maritime Board and Tourist Police Station would be examined if sent to the Union Government, Mr. Kishan Reddy said in response to Police Commissioner R.K. Meena who raised the issues.

Smart poles

The Minister visited the City Operations Centre and was all praise for the smart poles and said such facilities would be set up in major cities. The smart poles are integrated with the Command and Control Centre and are equipped with CCTV cameras, environmental sensors, WiFi, emergency call systems and public announcement speakers. The poles will be of help during disaster management.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy held a meeting with officials in the Commissioner’s office. Mr. Meena explained details of the law and order and traffic issues in the city.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana briefed the Minister on the various ongoing projects taken up by the GVMC.

Lok Sabha member M.V.V. Satyanarayana, MLC P.V.N. Madhav and GVMC Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao participated in the programme.