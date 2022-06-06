₹100 crore released for Vizag and Vijayawada to control air pollution

₹2 crore each allocated to 11 municipal towns to check pollution

IIT Tirupati has been roped into prepare an action plan to reduce pollution levels in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

After clearances from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister for Environment and Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, ₹100 crore has been released for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, as gap funding to undertake measures to control air pollution and bring down the particulate matter (PM) concentration in the air by at least 30% by 2025.

This was announced by A.K. Parida, Chairman AP Pollution Control Board, here on Monday.

He said that ₹35 crore would be released for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada respectively for the next five years, as gap funding to implement City Action Plan. Funds would be made available under CSR with the industries and general funds of the Municipal Corporation will be dovetailed to take up the various activities identified in the City Action Plan.

He stated that the City Action Plan for Visakhapatnam would be prepared jointly by Andhra University, IIT Kanpur and Duke University of the U.S. For Vijayawada, it would be prepared by IIT, Tirupati.

This apart, ₹2 crore each had been allocated for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Guntur, Ongole, Tirupati, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool, for reducing the PM concentration by at least 30%.

According to Mr. Parida, institutions such as Andhra University, IIT- Tirupati and National Centre for Atmospheric Research, Tirupati, had been roped in to prepare the action plan for these cities.

He stated that ₹35 crore had been allocated for Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) at the rate of 5 each in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada and one each for the remaining municipal towns for online monitoring of the air pollution and digitally displaying the information to the people in the respective towns.

One Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) would be installed in each of the newly created district headquarters in a phased manner and all the 34 stations would be connected to APPCB and CPCB.

Mr. Parida aid that two CAAQMS would be installed at Atchutapuram immediately to monitor the 132 pharmaceutical and chemical units and 16 units of Brandix, with the latest French technology for online monitoring of the air quality in the surrounding areas.

Earlier in the day Mr Parida visited Brandix India Apparel City along with Anakapalli District Collector P. Ravi Subhash to inquire about the alleged ‘gas leak’ that took place on Friday, which resulted in over 200 women employees taking ill.