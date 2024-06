A 10-year-old boy died on NH-16 after being ran over by a lorry at China Gantyada Junction under Gajuwaka police station limits here on Friday. As per the police, the accident occured when Tarun and his father were returning from the market on a bike. They fell after the bike’s handle came in contact with the lorry. Gajuwaka police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.