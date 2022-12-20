10-year-old boy run over by private bus in Visakhapatnam

December 20, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A 10-year-old boy, P. Severin, was run over by a bus near Indira Park in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at around 8 a.m. here on Tuesday. According to the police, the accident took place when his mother Soujanya was taking him to the school on her two-wheeler at Belacheruvu Road in Steel Plant Township Sector-8. Seeing a car coming in the opposite direction, she applied sudden brakes and her bike skidded. The boy fell to the left side of the bike while she fell on the right side. The private bus, coming on the same road, ran over the boy’s head and he died on the spot.

Enraged by the incident, bereaved family members and general public vandalised the bus and staged a sit-in on the road protesting against the rampant plying of buses and trucks belonging to factories and industries on the township roads.

The Vizag Steel Plant police have registered a case under IPC 304(A) (causing death by negligent act) against the bus driver and owner A. Chandrasekhar. The Steel Plant Circle Inspector V. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu that Soujanya was living with her son in an apartment in Aganampudi while her husband was in the US.

The bus was carrying staff of a pharma company at the time of the incident, the CI added.

Pedestrians informed the police, who rushed to the spot along with an ambulance.

“We have registered a case. The accused will be taken into custody,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said while adding that the body was shifted for post-mortem.

The boy is the grandson of Krishna Rao, who works in the SMS department of the Vizag Steel Plant. People who reached the spot demanded that the authorities take steps to control overspeeding and rash driving of vehicles in the area.